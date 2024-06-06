Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
General Staff: Russia has lost 515,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2024 8:23 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the Aidar battalion at their artillery position in Donetsk Oblast on April 4, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 515,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 6.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,828 tanks, 15,076 armored fighting vehicles, 18,360 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,433 artillery systems, 1,095 multiple launch rocket systems, 831 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,846 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv 'has a chance' to change difficult battlefield situation
Key developments on June 5: * Battlefield situation is difficult, but Ukraine 'has chance' to change it, Syrskyi says * Ukraine has used US weapons to hit targets inside Russia, source tells AP * Russia still hasn't restored ferry crossing in Crimea after Ukraine's recent strike, military says…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
