General Staff: Russia has lost 515,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 515,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 6.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,828 tanks, 15,076 armored fighting vehicles, 18,360 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,433 artillery systems, 1,095 multiple launch rocket systems, 831 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,846 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.