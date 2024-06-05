Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
General Staff: Russia has lost 513,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2024
Illustrative purposes only: Destroyed Russian main battle tanks and armored vehicles lying beside a road on May 25, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 513,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 5.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,806 tanks, 15,036 armored fighting vehicles, 18,297 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,385 artillery systems, 1,092 multiple launch rocket systems, 830 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,805 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Peace in Ukraine doesn’t mean NATO membership, Biden says
Key developments on June 4: * Biden: Peace in Ukraine doesn’t mean NATO membership * NATO ‘land corridors’ will rush US troops to front lines of any future European war, Telegraph reports * Ukraine’s use of German weapons to strike Russia will not ‘contribute to escalation,’ Scholz says * Russi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.