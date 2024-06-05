General Staff: Russia has lost 513,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 513,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 5.

This number includes 1,280 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,806 tanks, 15,036 armored fighting vehicles, 18,297 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,385 artillery systems, 1,092 multiple launch rocket systems, 830 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,805 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.