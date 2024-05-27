General Staff: Russia has lost 502,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 502,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 27.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,671 tanks, 14,818 armored fighting vehicles, 17,694 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,981 artillery systems, 1,084 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,467 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.