General Staff: Russia has lost 478,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 478,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 9.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,429 tanks, 14,281 armored fighting vehicles, 16,618 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,340 artillery systems, 1,058 multiple launch rocket systems, 793 air defense systems, 349 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,775 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.