General Staff: Russia has lost 473,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 473,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 4.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,366 tanks, 14,156 armored fighting vehicles, 16,337 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,148 artillery systems, 1,055 multiple launch rocket systems, 788 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,611 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.