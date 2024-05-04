Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War, Military
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 473,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2024 9:18 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from Ukraine's 59th Brigade wait to fire a Grad Multiple Launch Missile System in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on 23rd Oct. 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ned Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 473,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 4.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,366 tanks, 14,156 armored fighting vehicles, 16,337 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,148 artillery systems, 1,055 multiple launch rocket systems, 788 air defense systems, 348 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,611 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Battle of Chasiv Yar begins: On the ground with Ukrainian forces defending city key to Russia’s plans
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. CHASIV YAR, DONETSK OBLAST – As he creeps between rubble-strewn garages near the central square of Chasiv Yar, the eyes and ears of t…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.