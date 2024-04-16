Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian troops
General Staff: Russia has lost 455,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen walk next to destroyed Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers in Dmytrivka village, west of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022 (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP)
Russia has lost 455,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 16.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,189 tanks, 13,809 armored fighting vehicles, 15,563 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,609 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 759 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,277 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Portrait of the Invader: 2 years of Russian soldiering in Ukraine
In two years of total war, Moscow has tried every trick to keep the death march going. It held a draft, expanded state-sponsored mercenary companies, recruited convicted prisoners, integrated proxies from occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and forcibly conscripted Ukrainians in occupied territor…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
