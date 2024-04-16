General Staff: Russia has lost 455,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 455,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 16.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,189 tanks, 13,809 armored fighting vehicles, 15,563 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,609 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 759 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,277 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.