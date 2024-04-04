General Staff: Russia has lost 445,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 445,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 4.

This number includes 670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,018 tanks, 13,386 armored fighting vehicles, 14,861 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,171 artillery systems, 1,026 multiple launch rocket systems, 746 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,817 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.