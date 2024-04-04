Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian troops, Russia, Russian losses, War, Ukraine
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 445,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2024 8:24 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 445,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 4.

This number includes 670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,018 tanks, 13,386 armored fighting vehicles, 14,861 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,171 artillery systems, 1,026 multiple launch rocket systems, 746 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,817 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia preparing to mobilize additional 300,000 troops by June, Kyiv says
Key developments on April 3: * Zelensky: Russia preparing to mobilize additional 300,000 troops by June * Ukraine, Finland sign long-term security agreement * Zelensky: Russia launched over 4,000 missiles, Shahed drones, guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in March * Military intelligence: Russia ha…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:59 PM

Russian, French defense ministers call for first time since 2022.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu held a call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, and expressed "France's solidarity with the victims" of the mass shooting at the Crocus City concert hall outside Moscow on March 22, Le Monde reported on April 3.
6:22 PM
Video

Ivanna Sakhno on her mission to keep Ukraine relevant

The Kyiv Independent's Masha Lavrova sat down with Ukrainian Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno to discuss her experience of watching the war unfold in Ukraine from the U.S., and her advocacy mission to keep bringing the world's attention to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.