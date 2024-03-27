Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Russian losses, War, Russian military
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 439,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2024 9:56 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian drone team operators Shrike (L) and Chaynik (R) from the 3rd assault brigade watch a drone monitor during a surveillance flight on July 16, 2023 near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine. (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 439,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 27.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,904 tanks, 13,216 armored fighting vehicles, 14,539 vehicles, 10,931 artillery systems, 1,019 multiple launch rocket systems, 728 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 2,015 cruise missiles, 8,578 drones, 1,794 special equipment units, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: At least 32 Ukrainian POWs executed in Russian captivity during winter, UN says
Key developments on March 26: * UN: At least 32 Ukrainian POWs executed in Russian captivity during winter * Russian landing ship Konstantin Olshansky hit with Neptune missile, says Ukraine * Ukraine dismisses Security Council secretary Danilov * Polish official says NATO considering shooting d…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:39 AM

Reuters: Russia facing delays in oil payments from China, Turkey and UAE.

Banks in China, the UAE, and Turkey have boosted sanctions compliance leading to Russian oil firms facing months of delays in receiving payments, Reuters reported on March 27. In some cases, money transfers to Moscow have been rejected entirely, several sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:21 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 26, firing 36 times and causing at least 181 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:48 PM

Ukraine beats Iceland, qualifies for Euro 2024.

Ukraine's national football team has qualified for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship after beating Iceland 2:1. It will be Ukraine's 4th straight European Championship, with the 2024 edition taking place in Germany in June and July.
8:43 PM

Zelensky meets Estonian parliament speaker in Kyiv.

"We discussed further assistance for Ukraine from Estonia and other partners and the progress in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to his Telegram channel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.