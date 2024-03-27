General Staff: Russia has lost 439,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 439,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 27.
This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,904 tanks, 13,216 armored fighting vehicles, 14,539 vehicles, 10,931 artillery systems, 1,019 multiple launch rocket systems, 728 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 2,015 cruise missiles, 8,578 drones, 1,794 special equipment units, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.