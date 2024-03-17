General Staff: Russia has lost 430,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 430,740 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 17.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,790 tanks, 12,997 armored fighting vehicles, 14,073 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,634 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 720 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,272 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.