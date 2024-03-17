Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 430,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2024 9:36 AM 1 min read
A part of destroyed Su-25 Russian military aircraft is displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv on May 8, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 430,740 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 17.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,790 tanks, 12,997 armored fighting vehicles, 14,073 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,634 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 720 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,272 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Air Force: Ukraine downs 14 Russian drones overnight
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 14 of the 16 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported in the morning on March 17. The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
