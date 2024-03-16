General Staff: Russia has lost 429,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 429,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 16.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,779 tanks, 12,973 armored fighting vehicles, 14,024 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,606 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 719 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,268 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.