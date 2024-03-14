General Staff: Russia has lost 427,840 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 427,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 14.

This number includes 970 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,757 tanks, 12,938 armored fighting vehicles, 13,959 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,565 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 717 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,220 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.