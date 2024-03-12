Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 425,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2024 9:39 AM 1 min read
A disabled Russian tank stands in front of a Soviet war memorial in the center of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 425,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 12.

This number includes 910 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,747 tanks, 12,901 armored fighting vehicles, 13,870 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,522 artillery systems, 1,016 multiple launch rocket systems, 713 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,184 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
