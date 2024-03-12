General Staff: Russia has lost 425,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 425,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 12.

This number includes 910 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,747 tanks, 12,901 armored fighting vehicles, 13,870 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,522 artillery systems, 1,016 multiple launch rocket systems, 713 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,184 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.