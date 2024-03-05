General Staff: Russia has lost 419,020 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 419,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 5.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,657 tanks, 12,688 armored fighting vehicles, 13,423 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,258 artillery systems, 1,007 multiple launch rocket systems, 700 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,863 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.