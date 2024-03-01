General Staff: Russia has lost 414,680 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 414,680 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 1.

This number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,610 tanks, 12,582 armored fighting vehicles, 13,206 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,106 artillery systems, 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 691 air defense systems, 345 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,794 drones, 25 ships and boats, and one submarine.