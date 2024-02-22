General Staff: Russia has lost 407,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 407,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 22.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,523 tanks, 12,373 armored fighting vehicles, 12,924 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,867 artillery systems, 997 multiple launch rocket systems, 680 air defense systems, 339 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,596 drones, and 25 warships and boats.