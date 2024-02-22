Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 407,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2024 8:10 AM 1 min read
A column of Russian tanks marked with the Russian pro-war symbol "Z" drive along a highway in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 23, 2022. (Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 407,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 22.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,523 tanks, 12,373 armored fighting vehicles, 12,924 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,867 artillery systems, 997 multiple launch rocket systems, 680 air defense systems, 339 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,596 drones, and 25 warships and boats.

10 years of war: A timeline of Russia’s decade-long aggression against Ukraine
Almost immediately following the end of the EuroMaidan Revolution in Ukraine in February 2014, Russia swiftly moved to annex and occupy the Crimean Peninsula. Within a couple of months, unrest erupted in eastern Ukraine followed by Russian-backed militias taking over administrative buildings. The…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:34 PM

Bloomberg: Seizure of frozen Russian assets legal, experts say.

A letter signed by international legal experts argues that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law," Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21.
9:04 PM

Reuters: EU to remove Yandex co-founder from Russian sanctions list.

EU countries agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russia's most popular search engine Yandex, from the list of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.