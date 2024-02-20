General Staff: Russia has lost 404,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 404,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 20.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,503 tanks, 12,268 armored fighting vehicles, 12,805 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,773 artillery systems, 988 multiple launch rocket systems, 675 air defense systems, 337 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,521 drones, as well as 25 warships and boats.