General Staff: Russia has lost 404,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2024 8:07 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian infantryman runs towards the trenches on the front line, in the Kreminna forest, Luhansk Oblast, on Jan. 31, 2024. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 404,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 20.

This number includes 1,230 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,503 tanks, 12,268 armored fighting vehicles, 12,805 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,773 artillery systems, 988 multiple launch rocket systems, 675 air defense systems, 337 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,521 drones, as well as 25 warships and boats.

‘I still imagine being there:’ A trip through memories of Ukrainian cities in tatters from Russia’s war
Russia’s now-10-year war against Ukraine has affected every inch of the country, but no other region has taken the brunt of Russian aggression like Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. While the initial eight years of Russia’s invasion only affected a handful o…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
