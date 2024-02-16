General Staff: Russia has lost 400,300 troops in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 400,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 16.

This number includes the 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,465 tanks, 12,129 armored fighting vehicles, 12,716 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,641 artillery systems, 984 multiple launch rocket systems, 671 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,408 drones, and 25 boats.