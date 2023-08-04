General Staff: Russia has lost 248,490 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 4 that Russia had lost 248,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 640 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,228 tanks, 8,249 armored fighting vehicles, 7,392 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,911 artillery systems, 704 multiple launch rocket systems, 466 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,104 drones, and 18 boats.