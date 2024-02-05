General Staff: Russia has lost 389,560 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 389,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 5.

This number includes over 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,348 tanks, 11,822 armored fighting vehicles, 12,412 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,349 artillery systems, 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 664 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,173 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.