General Staff: Russia has lost 389,560 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Soldiers at the training ground calibrate their machine guns after going into combat on Jan. 9, 2024 in Lyman district, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 389,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 5.

This number includes over 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,348 tanks, 11,822 armored fighting vehicles, 12,412 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,349 artillery systems, 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 664 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,173 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.

12:26 AM

Rai News: Zelensky says leadership reset is necessary.

Responding to a question about a rumored dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, President Zelensky said he had a serious reset in mind that was not about a single person, but about the general direction of the country’s leadership.
4:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the President's Office announced on Feb. 4. Fedorov, the former mayor of the now-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, will replace Yurii Malashko.
