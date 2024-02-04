Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 388,750 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2024 9:44 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldier of the 22nd Brigade fires with a machine gun during a training session at an undetermined location in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 02, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 388,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 4.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,343 tanks, 11,818 armored fighting vehicles, 12,393 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,331 artillery systems, 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,173 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.

12:26 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 3, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:37 PM

Minister: Odesa port exports in January almost at pre-war levels.

A total of 6.3 million metric tons of goods were exported through ports in and around the city of Odesa in January 2024, which was "almost equal" to levels seen before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Feb. 3.
10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
