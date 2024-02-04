General Staff: Russia has lost 388,750 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 388,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 4.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,343 tanks, 11,818 armored fighting vehicles, 12,393 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,331 artillery systems, 979 multiple launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,173 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.