Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Losses, Ukraine
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 386,320 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2024 8:30 AM 1 min read
This photograph taken on Jan. 27, 2024, shows a destroyed armored military vehicle on a roadside in Kharkiv Oblast. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 386,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1.

This number includes over 1,000 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,322 tanks, 11,773 armored fighting vehicles, 12,267 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,228 artillery systems, 976 multiple launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,136 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: 207 Ukrainian POWs return home; Ukraine says Russian airbase in Crimea struck
Key developments on Jan. 31: * Zelensky: 207 Ukrainian prisoners return home from Russian captivity, almost half of them Mariupol defenders * Ukrainian commander says Russian airbase in Crimea hit in attack * Military intelligence confirms Russia used North Korean shells in Ukraine * Germany ha…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:23 AM

Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
3:56 PM

First Lady Zelenska arrives in Latvia.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Latvia on Jan. 31 for a two-day visit to meet top Latvian officials and participate in the conference "Russia's war on children" in Riga.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.