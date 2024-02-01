General Staff: Russia has lost 386,320 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 386,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 1.

This number includes over 1,000 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,322 tanks, 11,773 armored fighting vehicles, 12,267 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,228 artillery systems, 976 multiple launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,136 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.