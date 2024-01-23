General staff: Russia has lost 377,820 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 377,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 23.

This number includes 960 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,214 tanks, 11,548 armored fighting vehicles, 11,956 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,947 artillery systems, 970 multiple-launch rocket systems, 657 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,961 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.