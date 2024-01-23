Skip to content
General staff: Russia has lost 377,820 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 8:37 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire with the Archer Artillery System on Russian position on Dec. 16, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 377,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 23.

This number includes 960 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,214 tanks, 11,548 armored fighting vehicles, 11,956 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,947 artillery systems, 970 multiple-launch rocket systems, 657 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,961 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UPDATED: Russia launches missile strikes on Kyiv, other cities
Russia launched a series of missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad in the early morning of Jan. 23, causing damage to residential buildings, killing at least three people and injuring at least 14, officials said.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
