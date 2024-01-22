General Staff: Russia has lost 376,860 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 376,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 22.

This number includes 830 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,192 tanks, 11,489 armored fighting vehicles, 11,891 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,896 artillery systems, 968 multiple-launch rocket systems, 657 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,961 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.