General Staff: Russia has lost 376,860 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire an Archer Artillery System at Russian positions on Dec. 16, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 376,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 22.

This number includes 830 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,192 tanks, 11,489 armored fighting vehicles, 11,891 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,896 artillery systems, 968 multiple-launch rocket systems, 657 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,961 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Reports of explosions, fires in Russian rear, occupied Sevastopol after alleged Ukrainian strikes
Key developments on Jan. 21: * Multiple explosions, fires reported overnight in Russian rear due to alleged long-range Ukrainian strikes * Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol * Air Force: Russian air defense sufficient on front lines, in Crimea but not on Russian soil * Budanov: North Ko…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
