General Staff: Russia has lost 375,270 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2024 9:45 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire an Archer Artillery System at Russian positions on Dec. 16, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 375,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 20.

This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,171 tanks, 11,455 armored fighting vehicles, 11,848 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,868 artillery systems, 967 multiple-launch rocket systems, 654 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,934 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
