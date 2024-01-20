General Staff: Russia has lost 375,270 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 375,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 20.

This number includes 750 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,171 tanks, 11,455 armored fighting vehicles, 11,848 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,868 artillery systems, 967 multiple-launch rocket systems, 654 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,934 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.