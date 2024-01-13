Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 369,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2024 1:56 PM 1 min read
The Ukrainian military fires RPGs at enemy positions as the special military unit "Kurt & Company group" holds the first line of the front line on Nov. 3, 2023, in Bakhmut District, Donetsk Oblast. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 369,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 13.

This number includes 700 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,065 tanks, 11,269 armored fighting vehicles, 11,632 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,728 artillery systems, 957 multiple launch rocket systems, 646 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,848 drones, and 23 boats.

Ukraine war latest: Sunak unveils $3.2 billion package, signs security deal in Kyiv
Key updates on Jan. 12: * Sunak unveils $3.2 billion aid package for Ukraine, signs security deal with Zelensky. * Ukrainian diaspora asks Australia to send 45 retired helicopters to Ukraine. * Electronic warfare shortage complicating Russia’s defense against Ukrainian drones in Kherson Oblast,…
ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
