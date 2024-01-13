General Staff: Russia has lost 369,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 369,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 13.

This number includes 700 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,065 tanks, 11,269 armored fighting vehicles, 11,632 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,728 artillery systems, 957 multiple launch rocket systems, 646 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,848 drones, and 23 boats.