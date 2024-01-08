General Staff: Russia has lost 365,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 365,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 8.

This number includes 440 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,031 tanks, 11,194 armored fighting vehicles, 11,542 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,666 artillery systems, 953 multiple launch rocket systems, 638 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,822 drones, and 23 boats.