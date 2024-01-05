Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 363,070 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing a mortar south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 363,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 5.

This number includes 790 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,011 tanks, 11,142 armored fighting vehicles, 11,463 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,604 artillery systems, 949 multiple launch rocket systems, 631 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,771 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia fires North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine, White House says
Key developments on Jan. 4: * Russia fires North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine * WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran * Military: Ukrainian strike hits Russian command post in Crimea * Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector * National Resistance Cente…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.