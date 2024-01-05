General Staff: Russia has lost 363,070 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 363,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 5.

This number includes 790 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,011 tanks, 11,142 armored fighting vehicles, 11,463 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,604 artillery systems, 949 multiple launch rocket systems, 631 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,771 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.