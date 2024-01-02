Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 360,820 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2024 10:09 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the artillery battery of the 59th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian army fire artillery toward Russian positions to support front-line troops in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 16, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 360,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 2.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,990 tanks, 11,100 armored fighting vehicles, 11,365 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,531 artillery systems, 945 multiple launch rocket systems, 626 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,710 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia launches mass missile strikes against Kyiv, Kharkiv
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv, local officials reported. At least one person was killed, and at least 60 were injured in the two cities.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
