General Staff: Russia has lost 360,820 troops in Ukraine

Russia has lost 360,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 2.

This number includes 810 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,990 tanks, 11,100 armored fighting vehicles, 11,365 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,531 artillery systems, 945 multiple launch rocket systems, 626 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,710 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.