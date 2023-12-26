Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 354,960 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 26, 2023 9:44 AM 1 min read
Three Ukrainian soldiers walk through the forest at dawn, which has been covered with smoke after artillery fire during combat manoeuvers in the Kreminna Forest in Luhansk Oblast on Sept. 24, 2023. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 354,960 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 26.

This number includes 1,010 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,899 tanks, 10,956 armored fighting vehicles, 11,109 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,366 artillery systems, 934 multiple-launch rocket systems, 614 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,458 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian landing ship in occupied Crimea
Ukraine reportedly destroyed the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia in occupied Crimea during the early hours of Dec. 26, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.