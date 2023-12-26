General Staff: Russia has lost 354,960 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 354,960 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 26.

This number includes 1,010 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,899 tanks, 10,956 armored fighting vehicles, 11,109 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,366 artillery systems, 934 multiple-launch rocket systems, 614 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,458 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.