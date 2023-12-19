General Staff: Russia has lost 348,300 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 348,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 19.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,798 tanks, 10,771 armored fighting vehicles, 10,842 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,190 artillery systems, 926 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,299 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.