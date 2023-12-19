Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 348,300 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2023 8:22 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire at targets as Russia in the direction of Avdiivka of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 348,300 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 19.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,798 tanks, 10,771 armored fighting vehicles, 10,842 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,190 artillery systems, 926 multiple-launch rocket systems, 611 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,299 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian soldiers storming eastern bank of Dnipro fear their mission is hopeless
Editor’s note: Full names and the deployment locations of the soldiers interviewed for this story are not disclosed since they weren’t authorized to speak to the press. KHERSON OBLAST – Mortars are the first things that greet the Ukrainian soldiers who are lucky enough to make it across the Dnipro
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
1:07 PM

Ukraine to prioritize restoring air travel.

Ukraine is working with its partners to restore air travel as quickly as possible, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.