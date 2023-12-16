General Staff: Russia has lost 344,820 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 344,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 16.

This number includes 930 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,720 tanks, 10,667 armored fighting vehicles, 10,710 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,100 artillery systems, 920 multiple-launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,238 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.