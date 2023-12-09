General Staff: Russia has lost 338,120 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 338,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 9.

This figure includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,632 tanks, 10,519 armored fighting vehicles, 10,598 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,058 artillery systems, 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,136 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.