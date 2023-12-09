Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 338,120 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2023 9:14 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier is seen near a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 4, 2023. (Marek M. Berezowski/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 338,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 9.

This figure includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,632 tanks, 10,519 armored fighting vehicles, 10,598 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,058 artillery systems, 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,136 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Scammers reportedly cheat volunteers out of millions on drone purchases
Key developments on Dec. 8: * Investigation reveals scheme to steal money from volunteers on drone purchases * Germany hands over shells, drones, other equipment in latest delivery to Ukraine * Ambassador: Russia holds 500 Ukrainian medical workers captive * Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Obl…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
