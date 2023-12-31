General Staff: Russia has lost 330,040 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 359,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 31.

This number includes 960 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,977 tanks, 11,070 armored fighting vehicles, 11,292 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,464 artillery systems, 943 multiple launch rocket systems, 623 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,591 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.