General Staff: Russia has lost 323,760 troops in Ukraine

by Alexander Khrebet November 25, 2023 11:03 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces gather around one of their tanks and a captured Russian tank that bears the letter "Z," a Russian pro-war symbol in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 323,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 25.

This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,502 tanks, 10,263 armored fighting vehicles, 10,259 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,851 artillery systems, 905 multiple launch rocket systems, 596 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,808 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘I want to go home’: Inside a Russian prisoner of war camp in Ukraine
Editor’s note: The location of the prisoner of the war detention center is undisclosed for security reasons. The Kyiv Independent got vocal recorded agreement from the prisoners of the war to be interviewed and identified in the story. Undisclosed location in Western Ukraine – Private Alexey Strelk…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Alexander Khrebet
2:17 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 24, firing 12 times and causing at least 68 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
3:53 PM

NGO returns 3 children from Russian-occupied territory.

This time, the NGO rescued an eight-year-old boy, Yelysei, who lived with his grandmother in an occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When the boy’s grandmother died, "Russian occupation authorities immediately placed the child in an orphanage," Kuleba said.
12:59 PM

Borrell: Putin will 'continue war until final victory'.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot be satisfied with a limited territorial victory" and "has decided to continue the war until the final victory," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in an interview with the Guardian on Dec. 24.
12:30 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 23, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
