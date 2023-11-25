General Staff: Russia has lost 323,760 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 323,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 25.

This number includes 860 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,502 tanks, 10,263 armored fighting vehicles, 10,259 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,851 artillery systems, 905 multiple launch rocket systems, 596 air defense systems, 323 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,808 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.