General Staff: Russia has lost 309,520 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 10 that Russia had lost 309,520 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 800 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,317 tanks, 10,017 armored fighting vehicles, 9,876 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,489 artillery systems, 877 multiple launch rocket systems, 578 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,595 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.