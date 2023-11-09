General Staff: Russia has lost 308,720 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 9 that Russia had lost 308,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,316 tanks, 10,014 armored fighting vehicles, 9,853 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,475 artillery systems, 875 multiple launch rocket systems, 577 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,593 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.