General Staff: Russia has lost 305,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 305,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 6.

This number includes 880 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,288 tanks, 9,958 armored fighting vehicles, 9,744 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,389 artillery systems, 867multiple launch rocket systems, 570 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,554 drones, and 20 boats.