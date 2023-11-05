General Staff: Russia has lost 305,090 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 5 that Russia has lost 305,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,284 tanks, 9,953 armored fighting vehicles, 9,730 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,375 artillery systems, 867 multiple launch rocket systems, 570 air defense systems, 322 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,534 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.