General Staff: Russia has lost 300,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 31 that Russia had lost 300,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 870 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,211 tanks, 9,804 armored fighting vehicles, 9,590 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,227 artillery systems, 844 multiple launch rocket systems, 562 air defense systems, 321 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,440 drones, and 20 boats.