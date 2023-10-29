Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia has lost 299,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2023 9:50 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of Ukrainian Air Defense unit, 241st separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces take part in a training in the Kyiv region on Oct. 28, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 28 that Russia has lost 299,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 660 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,175 tanks, 9,758 armored fighting vehicles, 9,532 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,188 artillery systems, 834 multiple launch rocket systems, 558 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,399 drones, and 20 boats.

Is Ukraine’s new Black Sea corridor working? Experts say it has potential
Perplexing reports earlier this week that Ukraine had suspended its temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea sparked confusion and concern. Kyiv-based Barva Invest consultancy reported on Oct. 26 that Ukraine had temporarily halted the use of its new trade route in the Black Sea due to the potenti…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
