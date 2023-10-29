General Staff: Russia has lost 299,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 28 that Russia has lost 299,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 660 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,175 tanks, 9,758 armored fighting vehicles, 9,532 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,188 artillery systems, 834 multiple launch rocket systems, 558 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,399 drones, and 20 boats.