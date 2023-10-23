General Staff: Russia has lost 294,700 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 23 that Russia has lost 294,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

This number includes 870 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,093 tanks, 9,653 armored fighting vehicles, 9,419 vehicles and fuel tanks, 7,057 artillery systems, 825 multiple launch rocket systems, 551 air defense systems, 320 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 5,345 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.