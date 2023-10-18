General Staff: Russia has lost 290,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have lost 290,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 18.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,981 tanks, 9,420 armored fighting vehicles, 9,303 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,944 artillery systems, 814 multiple launch rocket systems, 547 air defense systems, 319 airplanes, 323 helicopters, 5,301 drones, and 20 boats.



