General Staff: Russia has lost 286,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 14 that Russia had lost 286,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 970 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,940 tanks, 9,337 armored fighting vehicles, 9,225 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,833 artillery systems, 811 multiple launch rocket systems, 547 air defense systems, 317 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,265 drones, and 20 boats.