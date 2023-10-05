General Staff: Russia has lost 280,470 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 5 that Russia had lost 280,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,757 tanks, 9,052 armored fighting vehicles, 8,980 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,643 artillery systems, 804 multiple launch rocket systems, 540 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,129 drones, 20 ships and boats, and one submarine.