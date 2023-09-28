General Staff: Russia has lost 277,320 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sept. 28 that Russia has lost 277,320 troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The figure includes an additional 330 casualties reported over the past day.

In addition to the personnel, the report also stated that Russia has lost 4,679 tanks, 8,962 armored personnel vehicles, 6,375 artillery systems, 793 multiple launch rocket systems, 535 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,957 drones, 20 warships or boats, and 1 submarine.