General Staff: Russia has lost 276,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 26 that Russia had lost 276,670 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,672 tanks, 8,496 armored fighting vehicles, 8,763 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,299 artillery systems, 792 multiple launch rocket systems, 533 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,924 drones, and 20 boats.