General Staff: Russia has lost 272,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 18 that Russia had lost 272,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,623 tanks, 8,834 armored fighting vehicles, 8,571 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,027 artillery systems, 776 multiple launch rocket systems, 525 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,742 drones, and 20 warships or boats.