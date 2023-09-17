General Staff: Russia has lost 272,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 17 that Russia had lost 272,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 530 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,620 tanks, 8,828 armored fighting vehicles, 8,537 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,003 artillery systems, 776 multiple launch rocket systems, 523 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,742 drones, and 20 warships or boats.

