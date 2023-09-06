General Staff: Russia has lost 266,290 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 6 that Russia had lost 266,290 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,497 tanks, 8,682 armored fighting vehicles, 8,190 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,685 artillery systems, 748 multiple launch rocket systems, 505 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,519 drones, and 18 boats.