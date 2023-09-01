General Staff: Russia has lost 263,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sep. 1 that Russia had lost 263,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,459 tanks, 8,613 armored fighting vehicles, 8,009 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,530 artillery systems, 735 multiple launch rocket systems, 500 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,421 drones, and 18 boats.